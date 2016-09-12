Pakistan observe 51st death anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti

LAHORE: The nation is observing the 51st death anniversary of 1965 war hero, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, who laid down his life for the defence of the country.

He was Pakistan Army Staff Officer who received Pakistan’s highest award Nishan-e-Haider for great feat of valour.

Bhatti was born in Hong Kong in 1928. He moved to Pakistan before it became independent in 1947 and lived in the village of Ladian, in the district of Gujrat.

He got the commission in Punjab Regiment in 1950.

On 6 September 1965 after India attacked with the largest ever number of tanks, Major Bhatti as Company Commander in the Burki area of the Lahore sector chose to move with his forward platoon under incessant artillery and tank attacks for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic BRB canal.

Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemies’ tanks and artillery, he organised the defence of the canal, directing his men to answer the fire until he was hit by an enemy tank shell which killed him on 12 September 1965. He was 37 years old.