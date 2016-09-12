OIC invites Gilani to annual meet on Kashmir in New York

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has invited the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, to the annual coordination meeting of the Foreign Ministers as well as the meeting of Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in New York later this month.

Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been invited by the OIC to the meetings scheduled to be held during the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters on September 19-22, KMS reported.

OIC Director General of Cabinet Dr Yusuf Al-Othaimeen extended separate invitations to Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to attend the meetings.

The invitation letters have been released to the media in Srinagar. —Agencies