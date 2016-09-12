Muslims’ unity essential to face enemy designs: JI

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, while greeting the nation on Eidul Azha, urged the Muslim Ummah to sink its internal differences and forge unity in order to face the enemy conspiracies.

In his Eid message, the JI chief also impressed upon the affluent to look after their less fortunate brethren on the auspicious occasion in order to earn Allah’s pleasure and goodwill thus enabling the poor and the needy share the happiness of the Eid.

The JI chief said that the world colonialism had thrust a war on the Muslim world so as to grab its vast resources. He said the Muslim rulers were incompetent and were prepared to act as slaves of the aliens. They were acting as enemy agents instead of leading the Ummah. These rulers were responsible for all the problems facing the Ummah, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that the enemy forces under the US leadership had massacred millions of Muslims in Iraq and Afghanistan and at present, the bloodshed was going on in Syria and Yemen. The Palestinian and Kashmiri Muslims had been offering unparalleled sacrifices for the last seven decades but the UN, and the so called human rights champions were least bothered.

The JI chief said that India enjoying full support of the US, had become a serious threat to the world peace. The US was unjustifiably interfering in the region to build India as regional policeman. The US-India collusion against the CPEC had already come to surface. Modi’s statement about Balochistan was an irrefutable proof of New Delhi’s nefarious designs against this country.

Sirajul Haq said that the corruption and plunder of the rulers had badly shaken the masses confidence. The rulers were the biggest obstacle in the Panama leaks investigation. The rulers who had trillions of rupees in banks abroad, were burdening the masses with price hike and heavy taxes and securing huge loans from the IMF and the World bank.

He said that the situation called for a strong and sustained movement on the pattern of the Pakistan movement, to pull the country out of the present mess and for giving a new confidence to the masses.