MQM Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar injured in car accident

KARACHI: Senior MQM leader Farooq Sattar and three others suffered injuries when their speeding vehicle met a road accident on Karachi-Hyderabad highway near Nooriabad area.

Details reveal that Sattar was on his way back from Hyderabad after attending political meetings there. He suffered injuries on shoulders and back.

The accident occurred when the speeding vehicle reportedly hit a barrier erected on Karachi-Hyderabad highway to mark the under-construction area, as development work is currently underway on the highway.

MQM leader Amir Khan, while talking to confirmed that the vehicle in which Sattar was travelling had met an accident.

Sattar is said to have suffered serious injuries on his shoulders and is reportedly being taken to A O clinic, located in Nazimabad area of the metropolis.

The other three persons, who suffered serious injuries in the road accident, were the police guards who were sitting in the back portion of the double-cabin vehicle.