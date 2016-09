DERA MURAD JAMALI: A man was killed in an incident of firing at a bazaar of Mach Town in Bolan district on Monday.

According to police, the armed men opened indiscriminate fire at Ahmed Samalani in the main bazaar of Mach Town, leaving him critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. The assailants managed to escape from the scene.

According to preliminary police investigation, old enmity was the cause of murder.