KP govt completes 140 clean drinking water schemes

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed 140 clean drinking water schemes in different areas of the province.

According to Radio Pakistan quoting official sources that these schemes include solar water supply schemes, establishment of eight quality-monitoring laboratories, and awareness of health hygiene.

Work on gravity flow water supply schemes in Drosh and Batkhela is under way.

Provincial government has also planned to launch a greater water supply scheme for the provincial capital after the completion of the feasibility report.