Indian army claims killing seven Kahmiri youth in IOK

SRINAGAR: The death toll in the two-day operation launched by Indian Army against Kashmiri youth has surged to seven, police said.

The Indian army claimed to have killed seven Kashmiri mujahideen in three separate encounters in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, KMS reported.

A policeman was killed while two different gunfights also broke out in Poonch district of Jammu region on Sunday, with one resuming this morning as well, police said.

Indian Army Spokesman Colonel N N Joshi said four youth were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowgam Sector of Kupwara district on Sunday morning.

Superintendent of Police Handwara Ghulam Jilani confirmed the killing of the youth.

Meanwhile, gunfight erupted again this morning in Kashmir’s Poonch district, the same place where four persons were killed on Sunday, police said.

A senior police official told media that the gunfight started again from the under construction mini secretariat building in Poonch town, the site of Sunday’s firing.

“The building and adjacent areas were surrounded and exchange of fire were continuing between the Indian forces and some surviving militants still holed up in the building,” the official said.

The victims comprised three youth and a policeman, while five others a police official, a civilian and three soldiers were injured.