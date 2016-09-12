Farooq Sattar’s condition is stable: Spokesman LNH

KARACHI: The condition of MQM leader, Dr. Farooq Sattar, who was injured in a road accident on Sunday night, is stable and has sustained no major injury.

This was stated on Monday by spokesman of the Liaquat National Hospital (LNH), Karachi, Anjum Rizvi.

“He is stable and in good spirits”, the LNH spokesman added.

Dr. Farooq Sattar has sustained no major injury and has received bruises only, he further pointed out.

The spokesman said that the CTscan, ultrasound have been conducted and the doctors have advised him three to four days’ rest.

Dr. Farooq Sattar was injured in a road accident near Nooriabad while on his way from Hyderabad to Karachi on Sunday night.

The vehicle he was traveling in was damaged and the security guards who were on the rear end of the double cabin vehicle, had also sustained injuries.