RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested eight suspected dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Sadiqabad Police acting on a tip-off conducted raids in Hazara Colony and Chungi No. 8 areas and arrested eight suspected dacoits namely Khurram Shehzad, Khawar Abbas, Iftikhar Hussain, Shahbaz Ali, Ahmed Faizan, Khurram, Shah Zaib and Aftab and recovered four 30-bore pistols with 20 rounds and a dagger.