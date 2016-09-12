Eid-ul Azha: Sindh issues code on hide collection

The Sindh home department has issued code of conduct for the collection of hides of sacrificial animals on Monday.

The charities and political groups collecting the skins sell these to contractors working for the leather industry to earn millions of rupees worth of funds.

The government is aware of the fact that these hides could be used for funding terrorist organisations and banned outfits.

Therefore it has allowed only those organisations that acquire official permission. Moreover, the code of conduct bars pitching camps for collecting hides, making appeals on loudspeakers or vehicles or going to door to door for collecting hides.

The representatives of mosques, madrassas and social welfare organisations have been asked to carry CNICs, as well as permission letter, issued by the deputy commissioner of the district.