Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated on Monday in different parts of the world including Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, Europe, North America and United Kingdom with traditional zeal and fervor.

Almost three million pilgrims have sacrificed halal animals following Prophet Ibrahim’s sunnah after performing Eid prayers. The biggest Eid congregation in Saudi Arabia was held at Masjid-ul-Haram, where millions of monotheists offered prayers.