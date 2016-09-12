Democracy to be strengthened via following Constitution: Rabbani

KARACHI: Acting President and Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Sunday visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to pay homage to the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 68th death anniversary.

Accompanied by some members of the Sindh cabinet, he laid a wreath at the Quaid’s grave and offered Fateha.

Raza Rabbani, in his remarks on the occasion, said the precis of the speeches of the Quaid-i-Azam was the road map for the progress and development of Pakistan.

The democratic system, he said, could be further strengthened by following the Constitution.

Raza Rabbani condemned the atrocities by the Indian forces on the people in the occupied Kashmir and asked the international community to pressurize India to stop human rights violations.

The use of pellet guns by Indian forces had caused serious injuries to many youngsters in held Kashmir, he added. Sindh Governor Dr Ishrat-ul-Ebad Khan and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also visited the Quaid’s mausoleum, laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

Dr Ishrat-ul-Ebad on the occasion said the best way to pay homage to the Quaid was to implement his principles of ‘faith, unity and discipline’. People from various walks of life also visited the mausoleum of great Quaid to pay tribute to him and offered Fateha.

The representatives of the three services laid wreaths at the Mazar on behalf of their respective chiefs. They also offered Fateha.

Deputy Mayor of Karachi Dr. Arshad Vohra also laid a wreath at the Mazar of the Quaid on behalf of the citizens of Karachi, and offered Fateha.

Various organisations and academic and other bodies organised seminars and ceremonies to pay tributes to Quaid-i-Azam on the occasion.

Newspapers published supplements and radio and television channels aired special programmes to shed light on the life and achievements of the Father of the Nation. —APP