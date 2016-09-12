British MP aims to have MQM declared terrorist organisation

LONDON: British Pakistani Labour MP from Bradford West Naz Shah has said that she will try to get Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) declared as a terrorist organisation.

In a TV interview she said that a British judge had held MQM responsible for the killing of 200 policemen in Karachi. She said that cases against MQM founder should be put on the fast track, adding that London police might take time but a strong case would be made against MQM founder.

The MQM founder, from whom the party’s Pakistan-based Rabita Committee recently disassociated itself after a Rangers-led crackdown following the August 22 incidents, has been living in self-imposed exile in Britain for over two decades.

The MQM founder is currently also facing charges of money laundering in London by the Metropolitan Police. —INP