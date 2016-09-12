51 suspects nabbed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad police caught 51 suspects from Jaranwala late Sunday night, whereas 133 suspects had already been nabbed during last two days from different areas of Faisalabad.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said here on Monday that on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar, police teams conducted search operation in Jaranwala, a tehsil of district Faisalabad, and checked ID cards of more than 250 persons.

However, police teams arrested 51 suspects who failed to provide their genuine identification documents. They were shifted to police stations for further interrogation.

During the search, police also recovered 2 Kalashnikov, 2 pistols, 3 rifles, 7.75 kilograms charas and 411 litres liquor from their possession.