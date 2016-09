SEOUL: A powerful 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the southern region of South Korea Monday evening, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, following an earlier quake of 4.9-magnitude.

The Korea Meteorological Administration put the second tremor higher than USGS, at 5.8-magnitude.

The quake hit at around 8:30 pm (1130 GMT), with the epicentre near the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet, Yonhap news agency quoted the ministry of public safety as saying.