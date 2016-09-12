3000 policemen to perform security duty on Eid

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi district police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid-ul-Azha.

Over 3000 policemen will be deployed to guard some 672 mosques, 58 Imambargahs and 59 open Eid congregations in the district during Eid prayers.

Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad and Special Branch personnel along with ladies police and police national volunteers will also perform duties during Eid days.

Strict action in accordance with the law will be taken against one-wheelers while security arrangements have also been made for all public parks.

Under the security plan devised on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, policemen will also patrol in various sectors and police officers of respective circles will ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the district.

Walk-through gates and scanners will also be installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens.

Special directives have been passed on to all the officers concerned for the effective security measures. Special pickets have already been set up at all entry and exit points of the city where over 250 cops and officers are performing security duty.

All superintendents of police (SPs) have been directed to himself supervise security arrangements in their respective areas. Special security arrangements have also been made for Murree.