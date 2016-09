SARGODHA: The district police on Monday arrested ten persons, recovered weapons cache and narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesman said that in order to avoid any untoward incident the police teams conducted search operation in different areas of the district and arrested ten persons, recovered 3 Klashnikovs, 3 rifles, and a pistol as well as 600 grams charas from them.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.