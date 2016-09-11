Tough task for passengers to leave hometown due to extra fares by transporters

ISLAMABAD: A large number of people living in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were leaving for their native towns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha and the transporters taking full advantage of the situation before Eid by charging extra fares

All bus and wagon terminals were jam packed with passengers as people were leaving for their native villages to celebrate the Eid. The people were traveling through buses and wagons. The passengers were seen wandering from terminal to terminal to find seats in the buses and wagons.

The passengers at bus stands of Pirwadhai, Peshawar Mor, Hamrahi Wagon and Bus Stand, Faizabad Bus and Wagon Stand, Soan Wagon and Bus Stand told that the transporters were charging extra fares.

They said that transporters were taking full advantage of special occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and demanding higher fares.

An officer of District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) said that special teams were formed for checking fare violations. The teams were visiting all terminals to avoid different kinds of violations. The passengers should note the number of bus/wagon in case of over-charging, misbehaving etc. and inform the office assuring that they would take stern action against them and the violators would face strict action.