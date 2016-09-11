Totalitarian regime at war against unarmed Kashmiris: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD: The illegally-detained Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has condemned the fresh killing spree in Kashmir saying totalitarian regime is at war against unarmed people.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The cold-blooded murder of the three civilians is manifestation of naked and brute aggression by a totalitarian regime that is at war against unarmed civilians whom it has kept captive and suppressed for their territory,”KMS reported.

The Mirwaiz, who is lodged at Chesmashahi sub-jail in Srinagar further said, “The silence of the international community has emboldened the Indian state further which is extremely painful.”

The Mirwaiz paid tributes to the martyred civilians Abdul Qayoom Wangnoo of Aali Kadal, Sajjad Ahmad Sheikh of Ganoopora Shopian and Yawar Ahmad of Botengoo, Islamabad.

“The nation owes it to these brave men and to their supreme sacrifice of life that the great cause of freedom and justice for Kashmir be carried on by all towards till the attainment of these ideals,” he added.

He said people of Kashmir have been striving for their right to self-determination since 1931 in general and since 1989 in particular by offering all kinds of sacrifices and enduring all kinds of hardships.

“These sacrifices will bear fruit and Kashmiris will see the dawn of freedom provided we stay united, firm in our resolve and patience,” Mirwaiz added.

He condemned the action on the peaceful protest demonstrations, marches and Azadi rallies in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet forum in a statement said, “Indiscriminate use of pellet guns, PAVA shells, tear gas shells, stun grenades and pepper grenades was resulting in injuries to over 200 persons while excessive forces was also used on the funeral procession of the martyred youth, Yawar Ahmad.”

On the other hand, the Hurriyet forum and Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) held protests at Noorbagh, Wangapora against civilian killings, arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyet leaders. The protests were led by AAC leader Muhammad Shafi Khan.