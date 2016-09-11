Toll from strikes on Syria’s Idlib jumps to 100

BEIRUT: The death toll in air strikes on the key northwestern Syrian city of Idlib jumped to 100 late Saturday, a monitoring group said.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the raids, which hit a market and several neighborhoods across the city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the dead included women and children, but it was not immediately clear how many civilians were among the remaining victims.

The monitor said dozens more were wounded in the strikes, warning that the death toll could rise even further.

It could not identify who carried out the strikes, but the Syrian government and its ally Russia have regularly conducted raids in Idlib province.