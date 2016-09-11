Ten soldiers killed in Yemen suicide bombing

ADEN: Ten soldiers were killed on Sunday in a suicide bombing in a part of southern Yemen where militants groups are active, a security official said.

A further 14 soldiers were wounded when the bomber drove an explosives-laden car into an army position in Abyan province, said the official.

The same source previously said the attack had killed six and wounded 18.

Militant groups including Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and the Islamic State group have carried out numerous attacks in the region.

Yemen’s army is simultaneously fighting Huthi rebels who control the northern capital Sanaa and militant groups in the south.