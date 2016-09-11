Sindh CM, Governor, cabinet members visit Mausoleum of Quaid

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Dr. Ishrat Ul Ebad Khan along with the members of provincial cabinet on Sunday visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, on 68th death anniversary of the Father of Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

They offered Fateha and laid floral wreath on his grave. On the occasion, the personnel of all three armed forces also paid tribute to Quaid.

Talking to the media, Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah vowed to follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.