PTI to march rally towards Raiwind before Moharram: Naeemul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf information secretary Naeemul Haq has said that Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan’s income and expenses details are in access of people and institutions, adding that Raiwind March will be held before Moharram-ul-Haram.

In a statement, PTI Spokesperson Naeemul Haq made it clear that Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan bear his daily expenses through income earned from agricultural land in his native area, while there is a reduction of 20 million rupees from bank account of PTI chief during past two years. He said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan paid 0.4 million rupees as tax against his income earned from his native land, while Imran Khan paid 76 thousand rupees as tax over his cash income.

Naeem further said that Chairman Imran Khan’s source of income and all tax details are in access through party website and available with Election Commission and relevant institutions. He urged on the point that Chairman PTI, after retirement from cricket, earned through agriculture sources from his native land.

Earlier, in a statement, Naeem said that PTI will invite likeminded parties for the March, while PTI will consult likeminded parties immediately after Eid and a final date will be announced after consultation.