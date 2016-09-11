PIA advises passengers not to carry Samsung Note 7 during travel 

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has asked its passengers not to carry ‘Samsung Note 7’ during the travel.

This was announced by the spokesman of the national flag carrier in a statement here on Sunday.

He said that `In view of recent reports about Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices, and the international warnings to airline passengers not to carry this Smartphone during flights, PIA passengers are also strongly advised not to carry it, not even in their check-in luggage, as it may compromise aircraft and passenger safety’, the PIA spokesman added.