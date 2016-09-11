Pakistan’s largest NGO spends Rs868mn for welfare alone in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, who is also president of Al-Khidmat Karachi chapter, has said that the AlKhidmat is the largest non-governmental organization (NGO) in Pakistan.

He expressed these views on Sunday while addressing a press conference, held at a local hotel to declare the annual audits of the organization.

He informed the media that the Al-Khidmat has been serving Karachiites in seven sectors that include, health, education. A sum of more than Rs 867.6 million has been spent during the year 2015-16.At least 1.5 billion dwellers have been facilitated during the period under review, he added.

The JI leader continued that alone in the health sector in Karachi, the NGO has been serving masses with the help of five major hospitals, four medical centers, eight clinics, eight homeopathy clinics, two blood banks, a couple of diagnostic centers, seven pharmacies and seven pathological collection points. Almost 1.1 million people were facilitated through these facilities in Karachi.

Talking about the education sector, he said that some 6000 students have been facilitated in 76 educational institutes of Karachi, being run under Al-Khidmat.

Besides 16 water filtration points, 51 wells, hand pumps and water boring have also been facilitating some 30,000 individuals daily.

The welfare wing of JI has also spent Rs 267 million under Orphan Care Program. Similarly, more than 5500 people were supported to get job in private sectors, while almost Rs 10 million had been given as interest free loans to 75 people so as they can establish small scale businesses. More than Rs 70 million have been provided to people in this regard, across Pakistan.

Apart from all these regular directions, some 10 million natural disaster hit people had also been facilitated.

It was also revealed that under the banner of Alkhidmat 222 cows and bulls were slaughtered to provide beef to 35,000 families not only in the suburbs of Karachi but also other remote areas of Sindh. Besides this, some 44,000 families were also facilitated under Ramzan ration package.

The JI leader made it clear that Al-Khidmat ensures both internal and external audit of strict standard so as to maintain exemplary transparency.

He appealed masses to give away the hides of sacrificial animals to those who deserve most.

Engr. Naeem particularly appealed youngsters of Karachi to volunteer their time and skills for welfare activities. He invited them to join hands of Alkhidmat for this noble cause.

He also stressed the need to continue the ongoing peace efforts in Karachi. He said that the number of sacrificial hides donated to JI has been increasing significantly for last three consecutive years. He also expressed his hope that in the better law and order situations, donations of hides to JI would be increased.

The Chief Executive Officer of Alkhidmat Engr, Saleem Azhar and Naveed Ali Baig, Manager Marketing and Media Affairs also attended the press briefing.