No space for extremism in the country envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that there was no space for extremism in the country envisioned by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“It is the firm resolve of the present democratic government that we would leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan the Quaid’s Pakistan in the real sense,” the prime minister said in his message to the nation on 68th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

He said the whole nation was observing the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with due solemnity and reverence.

He viewed that the best way of paying tribute to the Father of the Nation was to sincerely strive for making Pakistan a peaceful, moderate, welfare and a developed Islamic state in accordance with his vision.

“Quaid-e-Azam is indeed ranked amongst the most visionary politicians and great statesmen of the world. The Quaid successfully led the freedom movement of the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and established the first Islamic ideological state of the world. Freedom Movement is a living testimony to the Quaid’s political insight and visionary leadership, which would continue to be a bright reference point in the history,” the prime minister remarked.

He said the entire world was aware of the Quaid’s adherence to his principles. He respected law and constitution all his life and fostered positive values in politics.

He said Quaid imparted such inspiring lessons like unity, faith and discipline to the Muslims of the Sub-Continent that they enlighten their lives even today.

The prime minister said the nation was fully aware of the fact that ‘we are poised at critical juncture of our history.’

“Alhumdullilah, we have achieved many milestones by acting upon the ideals of our Quaid. The law and order situation in the country is much improved and the backbone of extremist elements has been broken. The governemnt is striving day and night to eliminate loadshedding from the country that remained biggest hurdle in the economic growth and completion of CPEC projects will turn around the economic outlook of the whole region, the prime minister said.

Premier Sharif said he was sure that we would be successful in overcoming all the challenges in our country by seeking guidance from the sayings of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Quaid-e-Azam the highest of the ranks in the heaven.