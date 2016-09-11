Govt decides to set up gas Transmission Company

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to setup a national gas transmission company and four distribution companies to enhance gas transmission and rein in losses.

The transmission company will only run as a gas transportation vehicle with no tolling fee and will not be engaged in buying or selling of gas.

The four distribution companies will be set up by splitting the two existing public utilities Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company.

The purpose of this division is to efficiently serve each of the four provinces by a separate distribution company.

Official sources said that the government has set deadline of July next year for these companies to be operational.