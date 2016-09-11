Ghilaf-e-Kaaba changing ceremony held

ISLAMABAD: The annual ceremony to change Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was held on Sunday morning at Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia where millions of Muslims have gathered to perform Hajj.

The new Ghilaf-e-Kaaba is worth Rs 22,000,000. At least 150 kg pure gold and silver whereas 670 kg Resham has been used in making the cover, private news channel reported.

It comprises of 47 parts with each one of 14m length and 95cm width. Four lanterns of `Allahu Akbar’ have also been included this year at Ghilaf-e-Kaaba.

The covering cloth of the Kaaba, known as Kiswa, is changed on 9th Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat.

Governor Makkah and other significant personalitiea attended the ceremony.

More than 1.3 million faithful from around the globe are performing Hajj.

They will leave for Waqoof-e-Arafat today which is the Rukan-e-Azam of Hajj.

The pilgrims including 143,368 spent Saturday night at Mina under the open sky before moving early Sunday to the rocky hill where they believe the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) gave his final sermon 14 centuries ago after leading his followers on the Hajj.

The pilgrims listened to the Hajj sermon delivered by the grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia at Masjid-e-Nimra. After sunset, the pilgrims will leave for Muzdalifah located half-way between Arafat and Mina, where they will stay for a night and offer prayers.

About one hundred thousand police have been deployed to secure pilgrimage sites. Hajj is among the five pillars of Islam and every capable Muslim must perform it at least once in a lifetime.