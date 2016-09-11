EU leaders push security in post-Brexit relaunch

BRUSSELS: EU leaders will try to reboot the struggling bloc this week, focusing on security and defence to provide a new sense of purpose after the Brexit vote revealed deep fears over globalisation, terrorism and migration.

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker is first expected to rally the troops on Wednesday in his annual State of the Union address, restating his conviction that Europe alone can provide the answers.

European Union leaders, 27 without Britain, then meet in the Slovak capital Bratislava on Friday to plot a new course with security concerns top of the agenda, according to EU council president Donald Tusk.

“I have no doubt that the three main challenges are uncontrolled irregular migration, terrorism and the fears of globalisation,” Tusk said in Stockholm Friday as part of a tour of European capitals before the summit.

“The union and its member states must demonstrate our strong determination and ability to address the major concerns and worries of its citizens,” he said.

“For me it is clear that our first priority must be to secure our external borders,” he added.