68th death anniversary of Quaid to be observed with due solemnity

KARACHI: The 68th death anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, would be observed on Sunday with due solemnity.

People from various walks of life would visit the mausoleum of the great Quaid to pay tributes and offer Fateha.

The representatives of the three services would lay wreaths at the Mazar on behalf of their respective chiefs. They would also offer Fateha.

The Deputy Mayor of Karachi, Dr. Arshad Vohra, would lay a floral wreath at the Mazar of the Quaid on behalf of the citizens of Karachi, and offer Fateha, an official of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation said.

Various organizations and academic and other bodies would organize seminars and ceremonies to pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on the occasion.

Newspapers would public supplements and radio and television channels would air special programmes to shed light on the life and achievements of the Father of the Nation.