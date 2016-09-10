Workers’ remittances reach $ 3.1 bln in 2 months

KARACHI: Overseas Pakistani workers’ remitted$ 3.1 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year (July to August)

Dollars 3190.66 mln received during the same period in the preceding year, said SBP statement here on Friday. During August 2016, the inflow of workers’ remittances amounted to $ 1760.84 mln, which is 32.57 % higher than July 2016 and 15.3%higher than August 2015. The country wise details for the month of August 2016 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and European Union countries amounted to $ 507.26 mln, $ 401.18 mln, $ 223.7 million, $ 192.64 mln, $ 222.57 million and $43.5 mln respectively compared with the inflow of $ 483.3 mln, $319.15 mln, $199.6 mln, $ 206.29 mln, $193.75 million and $ 27.77 mln respectively in August 2015.

Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during August 2016 amounted to US $ 170 mln together as against $ 97.33 mln received in Aug,15.—APP