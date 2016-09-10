Twenty five passengers injured in coach-trawler collision

NAWABSHAH: More than 25 passengers including women and children were injured in a road accident between a passenger coach and stationery trawler on Saturday near Karimabad stop at National highway some 25 kilometers away from here.



Passenger coach No. MNS-2165 was heading towards Peshawar from Karachi. Police and local residents reached the spot and shifted the injured to local hospital of Qazi Ahmed town. Some of the passengers were in critical condition and shifted to Nawabshah hospital.

One of the injured passenger said that the coach was in a high speed and its brakes apparently failed when it dashed into a roadside parked trawler.