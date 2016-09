KALAT: Unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead a retired teacher in a cricket ground in Sorab area of Kalat district, on Saturday



According to police, the victim Elahi Bakhsh Rodini was in the criclet ground when armed men opened indiscriminate firing at him and leaving him critically

The assailants managed to escape from the scene.

The injured was shifted to hospital but he succumbed to wounds on way to the hospital. The police have registered a case against the suspects.