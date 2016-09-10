Target killing claims two lives

KARACHI: At least two persons were killed in incidents of target killing in different parts of Karachi on Friday night.



According to details, some unidentified persons opened fire at two members of Bohri community in Haidri area as a result a man named Hatim died on the spot while Ammar sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

In another incident of target killing, some unidentified persons opened fire in Baldia Town No 3 and shot dead a man. The deceased was identified as Anwar.

Meanwhile Police rounded up two more suspects involved in torching vehicles in Karachi, officials said, adding that all of the ten people apprehended were affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Police late Friday conducted a raid near Steel Town and apprehended two more suspects involved in setting fire to vehicles in the city, officials said.

Five others were rounded up from Landhi’s Bhains Colony areas, said SSP Rao Anwar. He said the arrested suspect belonged to the MQM and were involved in burning vehicles in the city on September 8. A day ago, three suspects were held in connection with the same.