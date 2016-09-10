Singapore Air bans use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Saturday that it has joined other airlines in banning the inflight use of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 phones after reports of exploding batteries in some units.

“The powering up and charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones is prohibited on all our flights,” SIA said in a statement.

Australia’s Qantas and Virgin Australia and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad have also announced similar bans.

US and Japanese aviation authorities have urged passengers not to turn on or charge the large-screen phones on aircraft.

The South Korean smartphone maker last week suspended sales of the “phablet” and recalled 2.5 million units.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has also told passengers not to stow the devices in checked baggage.