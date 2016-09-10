Quaid-e-Azam’s 68th death anniversary today

KARACHI: The 68th death anniversary of Father of Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed with due solemnity and reverence tomorrow, 11 September.

Different organisations and educational institutions have planned special seminars and ceremonies to pay rich tribute to the Quaid for rendering valuable services for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

On this occasion Quran Khawani will be held in the morning and a large number of people will visit his mausoleum in Karachi to offer fateha and to lay floral wreaths.

Quaid-e-Azam passed away on this day in 1948 shortly after achieving independence for the nation.

The representatives of the three services would lay wreaths at the Mazar on behalf of their respective chiefs. They would also offer Fateha.

Newspapers would public supplements and radio and television channels would air special programmes to shed light on the life and achievements of the Father of the Nation.—APP