People leaving for hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/LAHORE: Millions of people from different parts of country are leaving for their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families.

There was huge rush of people at the Bus/wagon terminals as well as at the Railway Stations. Similarly there was heavy demand of airline tickets by the people who can afford to travel by air.

Many of the people at the bus stands have complained that the transporters were charging between 50% to 100% higher than the normal fares.

They expressed their resentment that the police was not taking any notice of this highhandedness of the transporters.

Sources told that Pakistan Railways Saturday started running special trains to carry the passengers to their homes.

The Railways had announced to run as many as eight special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha from today. Special discount of twenty five percent in fares has also been decided for first two days of Eid. Minister for Railways Khawja Saad Rafique has directed that strict monitoring should be ensured for departure and arrival of special trains.

On the other hand, preparations for Eid are in full swing across the country as crowds are also being observed in cloth markets and in cattle markets for the purchase of new clothes and sacrificial animals.

The people have also complained of higher prices of animals due to which some are not able to buy them.

Children are also expressing happiness on visiting the markets with their parents to buy new clothes.—APP