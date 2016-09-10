Peaceful situation in country caused sound PSX performance: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange Muneer Kamal has said that prevailing peaceful situation in the country is the main reason for PSX’s positive performance.

Talking to private news channel, he said that now the world is also acknowledging our efforts.

“There is 30% free-floats foreign investment in PSX from across the world,” he added.

He said stock exchange is a parameter that shows a country’s economy heading towards a positive direction.

Talking about the steps to improve the economy and performance of SE he said, fight against terrorism should be completed at quick so the investors from Pakistan and across the world realize that Pakistan is a safe place to invest now.

“We have to convince the world that fight against terrorism is to create the sound atmosphere for investment,” he added.

He said the macro-economic indicators like inflation, budget deficit, and foreign exchange reserves need to continue the same performance for even more stable economy.

He further said that the Pakistan is witnessing a stable democracy that is a good sign as it is in favor of economic development.

He said projects of CPEC hold great importance as it is giving a positive impact to the world and its investors that Pakistan is becoming an attractive market to invest in future.

He urged the business community to assist the government in timely execution of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and make it a great success story of Pakistan. CPEC would prove a game changer for the entire region, he added.

PSX Chairman said that Pakistan’s capital market has been fast growing and now, PSX has been recognized as one of the top ten stock markets of the world. He said all these steps will ensure that our economy is on strong footings.—APP