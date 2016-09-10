PAT not to join PTI Raiwind march: Tahirul Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman Tahirul Qadri Saturday (today) announced that the party would not participate in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI’s) Raiwind march.

While talking to the media Qadri said the party would not participate in the march as it could lead to a ruler’s residence being besieged.

“I am unanimously announcing that we will not launch any sort of attack even on our worst enemies nor will the party even block the streets leading to their residence,” Qadri remarked “My workers unanimously called for launching a protest but I, as leader announce that I will not violate or desecrate the boundaries of any person’s house,” he added. Qadri went on to add that the houses of party workers had been attacked but the PAT would not avenge that.

Attacking people’s houses was a habit of the nation’s rulers, he added.

Qadri also accused them of planning to launch an attack on the lines of the Model Town violence to cover up what transpired on June 17, 2014. At least 14 PAT workers were killed on the fateful day. “I urge the Rangers, the ISI and the MI to take notice of how the government is planning to launch an attack on us over the course of which we will be framed for illegal possession of arms,” he said.

“This way, the government will attack our secretariat and offices with the aim to cover up abuses committed during the Model Town violence and evade paying blood money,” Qadri alleged. The PAT chief also claimed that the government wanted to ban the PAT and evade being held accountable for the Model Town violence.—Agencies