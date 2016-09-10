PAT not to join PTI march: Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri Saturday announced that his party would not become part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) march to Raiwind on September 23.



Addressing a press conference here, he said he had decided that his party would not lay siege of anyone’s residence as attacking others houses was not his tradition.

He said the PAT would continue to hold peaceful protest as its democratic right.

His sons Dr Hassan Mohyuddin and Dr Hussain Mohyuddin, PAT leaders Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Shahzad Naqvi andJawad Hamid were also present on the occasion.