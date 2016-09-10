Pakistan No.7 in ICC T20 ranking

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council has released its new ranking for the T20 internationals on Saturday.

According the details, New Zealand is ranked first with India second. Pakistan is ranked seventh, one spot ahead of Sri Lanka. Defending T20 champions West Indies are ranked third, South Africa fourth, Australia fifth and England sixth.

No Pakistani player is in the top ten of T20 batsmen with Umar Akmal ranked 22nd and Ahmed Shehzad 27th.

The only Pakistani bowler in the top ten is Shahid Afridi who ranks 8th.

Pakistan inflicted a crushing nine-wicket win over England at Old Trafford on Wednesday in Sarfraz Ahmed´s first match in charge of the Twenty20 side and the final match of their tour. Pakistan cricket team returned home late on Thursday night after playing Test, One Day International and Twenty Series during a two-month long England tour.—Agencies