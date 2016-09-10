MQM challenges PS-127 by-election result in SHC

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Saturday challenged result of PS-127 by-election in the Sindh High Court.

A petition in this regard was submitted by MQM candidate Waseem Ahmed who alleged that organized rigging was committed in the by-polls.

The plaintiff has claimed that Form-14 was missing from 51 polling stations. He requested the court to stop the Election Commission from issuing victory notification and order re-election in the constituency.

According to unofficial results, PPP candidate, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch secured 21,671 votes against Waseem Ahmed’s 15,670 votes. PTI’s Nadeem Memon was on third position with around 6,000 votes.

The provincial assembly seat had fallen vacant after MQM MPA Ashfaq Mangi resigned and joined Mustafa Kama’s Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).—APP