Military operations across Punjab, Balochistan kills 4

ISLAMABAD: At least four terrorists were killed while a personnel embraced martyrdom in combing operations across borders of Balochistan and Punjab, ISPR reported.



Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said, numerous absconders were apprehended from district Rajanpur’s Gayandari area with a heavy cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Gayandari is located on the border of Balochistan and Punjab.

Operation against anti-state elements was in progress in mountainous tribal area of Gayandari while arrests were also made in this regard.

A full-fledged operation against the gang was initiated after it had killed seven police officials and taken 24 others hostage.