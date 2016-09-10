Lunur-eclipse to occur on next Friday,Saturday 

ISLAMABAD: Lunar Eclipse visible in all regions of Pakistan will occur on next Friday and Saturday.

According to met office, eclipse will begin on Friday at 09:55 pm and will end on Saturday at 01:54 am, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Eclipse will also be visible in Asia, Africa, Australia, West Pacific and Europe. This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Thursday, while the full moon will occur at 3.05am on two days later, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Normally, a bright moon will be on full view at night during the festival period if weather permits.

But this year, a penumbral lunar eclipse will occur around the time of the mid-autumn full moon. —Agencies