MINA: Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Abdulla Al-sheikh after 35 years will not be delivering sermons and leading prayers in Namirah Mosque.

According to Saudi media reports, the Grand Mufti has apologized for not delivering the Hajj sermon citing health reasons.

He had been delivering the sermon and leading the prayer at Namirah mosque since 1981.

However, Sheikh Saleh bin Hamid will deliver Hajj sermon this year.