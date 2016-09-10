Govt making all out efforts to overcome power and gas shortages: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday said that the government is making all out efforts to resolve power and gas shortages in the country.

The government has invested billions in the energy sector and through completion of the ongoing energy projects we will not only eliminate load shedding but will also be able to provide cheap electricity to consumers, he said.

The Prime Minister was talking to Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq who called on him here at PM House today.

Nawaz Sharif said that the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only be a game changer for the country but it would also be a fate changer for the whole region. He added that the country’s law and order situation has significantly improved and its impact is already being realised by the business community both domestically and internationally.

The Prime Minister said the confidence of the international financial markets in Pakistan’s positive economic outlook was a proof of successful march on attaining long term economic stability. Increase in tax revenue through tax administration; increase in Foreign Exchange Reserves well over $20 billion; resolution of energy issues including electricity tariff rationalization and reforms in the Gas sector have significantly contributed towards economic stability in the country.

He said the ultimate aim of the present government behind all these endeavours was to improve standard of living of the people. He said the government was also pursuing its development agenda simultaneously for creation of economic activities and generation of employment opportunities leading to reduction in poverty.

Raja Zafarul Haq appreciated the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister and said that his agenda of development and prosperity will steer the country out of the problems that are being faced today.