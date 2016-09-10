Govt failed in all aspects, opposition should get united for final round: Ch Shujat

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and ex-PM, Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has said that due to failure to fulfill responsibility regarding national security, corruption and Model Town tragedy the government has lost its justification, this is final round for the opposition for which it should unite and together.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Chaudhry Shujat Hussain while commenting on the prevailing circumstances predicted that if the opposition parties get united then the in-house change was possible and they will have to be together on single platform in this regard.

He said despite very clear allegations of corruption in Panama Leaks the dilatory tactics being adopted by the government to block the way of accountability and the manner in which it was protecting responsible and killers of Model Town tragedy martyrs and injured was an ample proof that it has clearly deviated from its state responsibilities instead of fulfilling those as such it has now no right to rule over the people whose life and property protector it is. Ch Shujat Hussain further stated that questions being raised on the Prime Minister in the context of national security can’t be ignored in any manner, open hostilities of external enemies against Pakistan, their measures and statements and silence of the prime minister regarding contacts with these forces is not only quite meaningful but also strengthen this thing that there is something fishy in whole matter. If the opposition did not forge unity in its ranks even in these circumstances and did not launch united struggle then it will not only be against our national interests but also extend the rule of those people against whose character fingers are being constantly raised. —INP