Five reports of Standing Committees presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD: As many as five reports of various standing committees including two special reports of States and Frontier Regions and Cabinet Secretariat were presented in the Senate on Friday.

Chairman Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah presented eight follow up report of the committee regarding proposed conversion of 1400 acres land of National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC) by the Capital Development Authority in the House. Kalsoom Parveen on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee Cabinet Secretariat Muhammad Talha Mehmood presented reports of the committee regarding the number of commercial plots auctioned by the CDA during the last 20 years and the New Balokot city project and amount spent by ERRA in AJK, Manshra, Abbotabad, Batagram, Kohistan for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the wake of 2005 earthquake. Similarly, Sitraz Ayaz on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on SAFRON and Kalsoom Parveen on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee Cabinet Secretariat Muhammad Talha Mehmood presented special report of the committee for period from May 20, 2015 to July 27, 2016 and special report of the committee on Public Petition about daily wages lectures and junior lady teachers serving under Federal Directorate of Education in the House. —APP