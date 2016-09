NEW YORK: Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 on Friday to reach the seventh US Open final of his career.

The world number one from Serbia, trying to become the first man to win back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won five straight from 2004-08, will face either third-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland or sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan, the 2014 runner-up, in Sunday’s championship match.