Dar invites CAREC Ministers for 25-26 Oct Conference

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday wrote letters to Ministers of nine countries inviting them to attend the 15th CAREC Ministerial Conference. The 15th CAREC Ministerial Conference is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 25th-26th October 2016.



The CAREC (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) brings together ten regional countries for the purpose of economic and development cooperation.

Finance Minister, in his letters, invited the Ministers to lead a delegation from their countries to the Conference which starts with a Senior Officials’ Meeting on 25th October 2016 before the Ministerial Meeting on 26th October 2016. The theme of this year’s Conference is “Linking connectivity with economic transformation in CAREC”. An Energy Investment Forum is also planned on 24th October 2016.

Invitations have been sent to the Finance Minister of Afghanistan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Chinese Finance Minister, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Minister of Economy of Kyrgyz Republic, Finance Minister of Mongolia, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Minister of Economy and Development of Turkmenistan and Finance Minister of Uzbekistan who is also the First Deputy Prime Minister of that country.